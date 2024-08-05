“This investment will enhance visitation to our region throughout the year, particularly outside the peak summer season, contributing to a more sustainable tourism and hospitality sector across the Bay of Plenty and nationwide.”

The Regional Events Promotion Fund (REPF), part of the 100-point Economic Plan, will help the Bay of Plenty area maximise the value of tourism, which remains one of the region’s top export earners, he says.

“Our Government is dedicated to fostering economic growth, and bolstering regional tourism is a key part of that commitment.”

Rutherford says by supporting these events, the Government aims to provide significant economic opportunities for regional and rural New Zealand.

In round one of funding, the Government is contributing $2.375 million, says Parliament spokesman Terry Fergusson.

“The Bay of Plenty is receiving $185,820 in round-one funding.”

Applications for round two are expected to open in March to ensure events scheduled for July and early August can benefit from further promotion.

Tourism Bay of Plenty

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan says this funding will secure some of the region’s key events.

“We’re very pleased with the funding we’ve managed to secure for some of the key, exciting events that are being held in our region,” Nathan says.

“We’re particularly proud that Tourism Bay of Plenty’s flagship event, the annual Flavours of Plenty Festival, has secured one of the biggest REPF allocations in the country.”

Nathan said this means the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) agrees the festival has become a vital visitor attraction and economic contributor in our region.

He says the new fund had a short deadline for submissions and required quick-turnaround collaboration between Tourism Bay of Plenty and its three key funders – the Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Whakatāne District Council – to determine which events they should include in the REPF application.

“We collectively selected some of the most iconic, well-established events in our region.”

These included the Zespri Aims Games and the National Jazz Festival – which incidentally also cost the most to promote and host – as well as some fairly new events like Toi Kiri, Ōhiwa Oyster Festival, and X AIR.

“We’re very pleased that our region and nine of its most innovative events will benefit from our REPF application.”

He says this will continue to bolster the region’s reputation as an attractive visitor destination throughout the year, and residents will also enjoy the extra buzz and economic value these events bring.

“We didn’t get everything we asked for – MBIE has agreed to fund nine of the 12 Coastal Bay of Plenty events we applied for in this round.”

Hauraki and Coromandel

Five events in the Hauraki and Coromandel are set to receive a funding boost to help attract more New Zealanders to the area, says National MP for Coromandel Scott Simpson.

He says the local events are great opportunities to showcase everything the region has to offer.

“From our breathtaking natural scenery to our warm and welcoming communities, we have something for everyone to enjoy,” Simpson says.

“Events in our area receiving funding include the Whitianga Oceans Festival, Steampunk The Thames, Kickdown, Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo, and the Whitianga Fun Fest.

“Not only are these events well supported by locals, but they are also massive drawcards for people living outside our region. Visitors often build an entire trip around these landmark events.

“Our Government is ensuring support targets events identified by regional tourism organisations and local councils as opportunities to draw more domestic visitors to the Hauraki and Coromandel districts.

“The five events selected for funding were chosen based on their potential to encourage New Zealanders to venture beyond the main centres.”

Simpson says the investment will enhance visitation to the Hauraki and Coromandel region throughout the year, particularly outside the peak summer season, contributing to a more sustainable tourism and hospitality sector.

“Round-two REPF applications will open in March 2025, which provides another opportunity to submit more events.”

– SunLive