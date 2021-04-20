Government's Ihumātao land purchase 'unlawful' - Auditor General

The Auditor General has raised concerns over the Government's purchase of land at Ihumātao. Photo / File

The Auditor General has raised concerns over the Government's purchase of land at Ihumātao. Photo / File

The Auditor General has found the Government's $30 million purchase of land at Ihumātao because it did not seek the correct approvals from Parliament.

Act Party leader David Seymour and National MP Nicola Willis wrote separately to the Office of the Auditor General about the Government's purchase of land at Ihumātao in Māngere, Auckland.

Their concerns were around a $29.9m appropriation from the Land for Housing Programme being used to purchase the land at Ihumātao from Fletcher Residential Limited.

They were concerned using that amount was outside the appropriation for that programme and therefore potentially unlawful.

They also wanted to reassure the public that significant sums of taxpayer money were being managed appropriately.

In responses to the MPs published today, Auditor General John Ryan said while the Government intended to establish a new appropriation that would provide authority for the purchase of the land at Ihumātao, there were two "important omissions" from the approval for the expenditure.

"As a result, the payment of $29.9 million used to purchase the land was incurred without the proper authority," Ryan said.

"Because the Ministry did not seek the correct approvals, the expenditure was incurred without appropriation and without authority to use imprest supply.

"For these reasons, the payment is unlawful until validated by Parliament as part of an Appropriation (Confirmation and Validation) Act."

Standard procedures for the unappropriated expenditure would follow, Ryan said.

This included requiring Minister of Housing Megan Woods explaining the matter to Parliament, and seeking the correct validations.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the deal was not a botch up by the Government.

She said the land will be utilised for housing but there is a "large process to go through" before the house on the land is set up.

She said the funding was allocated as land for housing, but there is still a lot of work until the housing is built.