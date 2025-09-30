Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton has welcomed the Government’s overhaul of the earthquake-prone building system, saying it could be a big win for the famous Chateau Tongariro hotel.
The 96-year-old building was closed in February 2023 because of its earthquake risk, leavinga big hole in the local economy.
It was transferred to the Department of Conservation (DoC), because it sits on conservation land. The department was working on advice to Cabinet about its future.
Under the Government’s proposals, buildings under three storeys and in towns with under 10,000 people would no longer need strengthening, remediation or warning notices – and could be removed from the earthquake-prone register after having the facade secured.