Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is this afternoon expected to unveil significant changes to New Zealand’s earthquake-prone building system.

A livestream of the Prime Minister’s announcement will be found above about 2.30pm.

Teasing the announcement this morning, Luxon said the current regime was “well-intentioned” but had been applied as “one size fits all” across the country.

“We have just got to get much better at looking at earthquake risk and then getting appropriate cost alongside that to mitigate against that risk,” he told Newstalk ZB.

“We’re just trying to get a rebalancing happening there and I think [Building and Construction Minister] Chris Penk has done some brilliant work. He has spent the good part of a year going around and talking to everybody about the issue. I think we have a common-sense solution to it all.”

In early 2024, the Government launched a review of the system, with about 5360 earthquake-prone buildings identified at the time, including shops, office blocks and apartment buildings.

The review, which had been previously scheduled to take place in 2027, considered the appropriate risk settings to protect safety while ensuring the rules are workable to support businesses, increase economic activity and create jobs.

“Councils and building owners have told me that many buildings will not meet their deadlines due to the high costs involved, further complicated by cumbersome heritage rules and ownership structures,” Penk said.

“Without change, a significant number of buildings could sit empty, which would have a devastating impact on the economy in cities such as Wellington and provincial towns across New Zealand.”

The review looked at scrapping the New Building Standard (NBS), which is currently used to determine whether a building is earthquake-prone.

It compares the expected seismic performance of an existing building with that of a new building and the result is expressed as a percentage. A building assessed at less than 34% must be either strengthened or demolished within a specific timeframe.

The building’s overall status is determined by its weakest part, so if only one small component is problematic the entire building is considered earthquake-prone.

This has proven controversial, with engineers having changing opinions on a building’s rating.

