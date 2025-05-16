Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

Chateau Tongariro restoration: $5m provision by former lessee provides glimmer of hope

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Grand Chateau Tongariro has been shuttered and empty since March 2023. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

The Grand Chateau Tongariro has been shuttered and empty since March 2023. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

The Chateau Tongariro may be in line for a payment of roughly $5 million to help defray the hefty cost of repairing and restoring the derelict building.

The funds would come from the building’s former lessee, Malaysian-based Kah, which shuttered the historic hotel at the entrance to the Tongariro National

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism