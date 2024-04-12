Government warns against travel to Gaza, Israel border regions

By RNZ

The government’s Safe Travel website has updated its warning on travelling to the Middle East, amid mounting concern about tensions between Israel and Iran.

Iran is threatening to attack Israel in response to the bombing of its consulate in Syria this month, which killed 16 people including senior Iranian army staff.

Israel has not claimed responsibility but has been widely blamed.

The government's Safe Travel website says New Zealanders already in Gaza should leave as soon as it is safe to do so. Photo / AP

Safe Travel says people should not travel to the Israel-Lebanon or the Israel-Syria border regions, or the border between Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza.

It says New Zealanders already in Gaza should leave as soon as it is safe to do so, because the government has little ability to provide assistance there.

The travel alerts

Do not travel to the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza (including the waters off Gaza) due to the unpredictable security situation, threat of kidnapping and potential for military operations (level 4 of 4). New Zealanders currently in Gaza are advised to depart as soon as it is safe to do so. The New Zealand government has an extremely limited ability to provide assistance to New Zealand nationals in Gaza.

Do not travel to Sheba’a Farms and Ghajjar or within 5 kilometres of the border with Lebanon (the “Blue Line”) due to the risk of rocket fire, militant activity and military operations (level 4 of 4).

Do not travel to all parts of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to the east of route 98, or to the border area with Syria, due to the possibility of rocket fire, militant activity and military operations (level 4 of 4).

Do not travel to Israel’s border with Gaza due to civil unrest, the risk of rocket fire and military operations (level 4 of 4).

Do not travel to the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank (not including East Jerusalem) due to the unpredictable security situation and the potential for violent civil unrest (level 4 of 4).

