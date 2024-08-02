Government to cut millions in funding for Family Start programme - union

“Visiting people in their own homes is key to the success of this programme. Home visits establish relationships with parents, build trust and ensure the right parenting support is available.”

Gardner said the PSA would be opposing the decision.

Family Start is funded by Oranga Tamariki and has previously been managed and governed by a number of public sector agencies. NGOs, including cultural groups, are contracted out to conduct the programme’s work.

A report conducted in 2021 by Oranga Tamariki stated in the first year of life, participation in the Family Start programme was estimated to have reduced overall post-neonatal mortality by 42%.

It also found participants in the scheme were more likely to have interactions with Oranga Tamariki, and those within the programme were more likely to be hospitalised for injuries related to maltreatment.

“Again, while these may be perceived as concerning findings (as they indicate deterioration in child/whānau circumstances), they may reflect the programme’s success in identifying and addressing family violence, alcohol and drug misuse, and child health and safety issues,” the report stated.

The merits of Family Start, as outlined in the 2021 report, suggest the programme increased enrolment in health practices and boosted immunisation rates.

The news comes after revelations Ministry for Children Oranga Tamariki spent more than $800,000 on contractors and consultants in relation to its job-cutting plans.

Oranga Tamariki has been contacted for comment.

