Government launches initiative to increase Māori and Pasifika midwifery students

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announces new initiative to encourage Māori and Pasifika midwives

The numbers of Māori and Pasifika midwives are to be increased.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced the initiative at the Auckland University of Technology campus today.

The initiative is said to address the serious shortage of Māori and Pasifika midwives in New Zealand, and to address racial inequities.

Less than 10 per cent of midwives identify as Māori as their first, second, or third ethnicity, and less than 3 per cent as Pasifika. The population of women giving birth is 20 per cent Māori and 10 per cent Pasifika, rising to 27 per cent in South Auckland.

There are have five midwifery education providers who will work together to support the success of Māori and Pasifika students, in hopes to increase the number of midwives in Māori and Pacific communities.

The ministry has provided $6 million over the next four years for a liaison person at each institution to provide wraparound care, academic support and to actively recruit Māori and Pasifika.

Te Ara ō Hine for Māori and Tapu Ora for Pasifika will be developed by Māori and Pacific midwifery educators, students, new graduates and stakeholders from Auckland University of Technology (AUT), Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington, Otago Polytechnic, Ara Institute of Canterbury (Ara) and Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec).

National Pacific lead, Ngatepaeru Marsters, says a "workforce which reflects its community results in a positive impact on outcomes".

"We want Māori and Pasifika thinking about a midwifery career, to know they will be supported in their study to graduate and go on to a deeply rewarding career that makes an overwhelming positive difference to whānau, communities and Aotearoa as a whole."

A discretionary hardship fund for students in need will also be available, and support to attend nationwide hui and fono for networking. An additional $370,000, which was contributed in 2019 for Pacific midwifery and nursing undergraduate support, will also go towards Te Ara ō Hine – Tapu Ora.

AUT holds the contract with the Ministry of Health and will have a memorandum of understanding with the four other education providers.

"We're aiming to triple the number of Māori and quadruple the number of Pasifika undergraduate midwifery students year on year for the next five years," national Māori lead Teresa Krishnan said.

"We will then see them through to a successful graduation. This funding enables us to continue our mahi to achieve those outcomes."

The Ara ō Hine - Tapu Ora aligns with Whakamaua, the Māori Health Action Plan and Ola Manuia, the Pacific Health and Wellbeing 2020 – 2025 Action Plan.

It was also one of the actions agreed to in the Midwifery Workforce Accord in 2019, which was to better support midwives in training, particularly Māori and Pasifika.