The Government had curtailed the country’s ability to research, monitor and respond to potential threats, he said.
“So we are requesting the Government to actually look at their budget and give this a high priority because reports like this are barometers of how unsafe we are - and we are.”
Last month, the Government announced it would not progress the final eight recommendations of the Royal Commission into the terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques in which 51 people were shot dead on March 15, 2019.