Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Government budget cuts: Nicola Willis is prepping for a bonfire of the vanity projects - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

"It’s not a filleting knife in Nicola Willis' hand but a meat cleaver," writes Ryan Bridge.

"It’s not a filleting knife in Nicola Willis' hand but a meat cleaver," writes Ryan Bridge.

Ryan Bridge
Opinion by Ryan Bridge
Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition host.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • NZ limped out of recession this week with gross domestic product (GDP) rising 0.7% in the December 2024 quarter.
  • The lift in growth was stronger than most economists expected – with forecasts ranging between 0.2% and 0.5%.
  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the economy had turned a corner, meaning “more opportunities, more jobs and higher incomes”.

Nicola Willis has been quietly working for the last few months on a plan to slash government spending in the upcoming Budget. The knife is being sharpened.

We borrowed a ton of money during Covid and our debt-to-GDP doubled. As anyone with a mortgage knows, borrowed money

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand