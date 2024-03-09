Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Defence Minister Judith Collins on ‘crisis’ in air force, army and navy

David Fisher
By
6 mins to read
There is only one path into the New Zealand Special Air Service. 243 candidates, just 31 succeeded.

The Defence Force called it a ‘crisis’. Pay rates in the military were 15 per cent lower than in the civilian market. Its uniformed staff were leaving in great numbers - and from critical areas.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics