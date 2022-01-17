A Government communications adviser is before the courts after an alleged attack at a Christchurch bar on Christmas Eve where he cut another man's ear with a glass.

Joel Ineson is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court this week on a charge of wounding with intent after the alleged assault last month.

He is currently employed as a communications adviser for Kainga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand.

Before that role Ineson worked for The Press newspaper and its parent company Stuff.

The Herald understands Ineson was at Aikmans Bar in the upmarket suburb of Merivale when the alleged violence took place.

He appeared in court soon after the attack on the wounding charge.

He was not granted name suppression.

A charge of wounding with intent carries a maximum term of imprisonment of seven years.

Police confirmed they were called to the bar at 10.15pm on the night of the alleged attack.

"A 30-year-old Christchurch man was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with wounding with intent to injure/reckless disregard and is due to appear in court again on 20 January," said a spokesperson.

Police could not comment further on the incident as it was before the courts.

Ambulance was also called to the scene but later stood down.

The Herald reached out to Kainga Ora for comment

"The matter is before the courts. It would be inappropriate for us to comment," said a spokeswoman.