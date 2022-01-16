NSW Police posted images and information about the man's offences on social media where he was slammed by the public. Photo / NSW Police

A young man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly lost control of his car causing it to become impaled on a fence in Sydney's west.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged on Friday after what police allege was a "series of wrong decisions".

Officers from Liverpool City Highway Patrol were called to reports of a car collision on Elizabeth Drive at Bonnyrigg about 6.15pm on Friday.

When they arrived, they found the large white Toyota Prado flipped on its side and partially impaled on a fence.

Rubbish and smashed glass surrounded the vehicle - including a can of alcohol.

"The 21-year-old driver of this Toyota Prado made a series of wrong decisions that resulted in his vehicle becoming impaled on the centre divide fence of Elizabeth Drive, Bonnyrigg," police said in a statement.

"Fortunately, the driver nor any other persons were injured as a result of these decisions."

Police allege the 21-year-old was driving the 4WD unsupervised on a learner licence and that the vehicle was uninsured.

The driver then recorded a positive breath test of 0.136 when analysed at a nearby police station. Learner drivers must maintain a blood alcohol level of zero while behind the wheel.

While at the station the man was slapped with a court attendance notice, and faces multiple charges, including drink driving, negligent driving, not displaying L plates, driving without a licence and driving unsupervised.

NSW Police posted images and information about the man's offences on social media where he was slammed by the public.

"Wow that's going to be an expensive lesson for this young driver, at least he's alive and able to hopefully learn from his poor decision-making," one person wrote.

"Typical attitude of today's people is that I'll do what I want when I want and no one can stop me and there will be very little consequence! He will be let off with a caution and a three-month suspended licence no doubt," another added.