Got questions for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown? Submit them here

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Greg Bowker

When Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown was sworn in on October 28, he called for a “radical rethink” of the Super City to protect services and keep a lid on rate rises in the face of a fiscal storm.

In less than a month, he’s shown no signs of mellowing. First, there were the spats with Auckland Transport and Eke Panuku. Then, as rumours emerged of a potential leasehold deal at Ports of Auckland, Brown made it clear he was not on board.

On October 31, Brown - together with his Christchurch counterpart Phil Mauger - put forward an alternative proposal to the Government’s controversial Three Waters reforms.

And on Friday, the mayor stamped his mark on Auckland Council by axing some committees and limiting the numbers on others.

That’s a busy few weeks - and a challenging road ahead. Mayor Brown will join us online for a Q&A with Herald subscribers later this week. Here’s how to submit your question:

