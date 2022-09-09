Photos of the rescue operation after a boat capsized at Goose Bay. Photo / supplied

A rescue operation is underway in the water near Kaikōura and locals understand a whale has collided with a boat.

It's understood that 11 people were on board at the time of the incident and several are still being rescued. Two helicopters were dispatched to help.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to an incident off Goose Bay in Kaikoura in which a boat has reportedly capsized.

The South Bay slipway was closed to the public while police responded.

A spokesperson said St John had been notified of an incident in the water at Goose Bay late this morning.

The spokesperson said police were in charge of the emergency.

A person on top of the vessel during the rescue operation. Photo / supplied

An image on social media shows a number of people on top of the upturned boat, awaiting rescue.

A spokesperson for a local business said he understood a whale had hit a vessel this morning.

He understood an emergency response was underway and had seen a helicopter fly into South Bay this morning.

Police have been approached for comment.

Maritime New Zealand and the Canterbury Coastguard declined to comment.