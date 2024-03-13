Golriz Ghahraman has resigned after allegations of shoplifting. The Green MP said that her mental health had been “badly affected” by the stress of her work as an MP. Video / Supplied / NZ Herald

Golriz Ghahraman has pleaded guilty to all her charges in the Auckland District Court today.

The former Green MP admitted the four shoplifting charges over allegations she stole about $10,000 worth of goods.

Judge Maria Pecotic remanded Ghahraman at large until of her sentencing on June 24. The judge did not enter a conviction yet over any of the charges.

After the brief hearing, Ghahraman left via the back entrance of the court, with a man escorting her away towards a black vehicle with tinted windows. She did not provide any comment to Newstalk ZB.

Today’s hearing was initially scheduled for March 20 but was brought forward. Ghahraman is wearing a black dress and carrying a Free Palestine-labelled bag.

The 43-year-old stole $2060 of clothing from Scotties Boutique in Auckland’s Ponsonby on December 21 and was also charged with $7223 worth of clothing from the same store two days later last year.

Both of the Auckland charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

A staff member at Scotties Boutique said the store had no comment to make after Ghahraman’s admission of guilt today.

Ghahraman was also charged with stealing $695 worth of clothing from Wellington’s Cre8iveworx store on October 22. That charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

No Cre8iveworx staff were available to speak when the Herald phoned after the court appearance.

The final charge relates to the theft of a $389 navy cardigan from Standard Issue in Newmarket on December 22.

If convicted on this charge she faces a maximum of three months in jail.

In court today, prosecutor Alysha McClintock said police did not opposed media applications to film Ghahraman.

Ghahraman’s lawyer Annabel Cresswell opposed the applications but, while sympathetic, Judge Pecotic granted the media’s request.

The case has been delayed twice due to third and fourth charges being added.

In an earlier statement, Ghahraman, who resigned from Parliament in January, apologised for her behaviour and said she did not excuse her actions.

She cited “extreme stress” and linked it to previously unrecognised trauma. She said she was seeking help from mental health professionals.

In her statement, Ghahraman said the stress had led her to act in ways that were “completely out of character”.

“I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.

“The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma.”

Ghahraman continued: “People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well.

“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting.”

