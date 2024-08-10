New Zealand is short of plasma collection targets by 12% weekly and demand continues to increase by over 10% year-on-year.
Currently in Aotearoa just 17,435 people are plasma donors. They donated 94,000 units of plasma last year but more donors are needed to keep up with demand.
Plasma is turned into 11 lifesaving treatments and used for more than 50 illnesses, as well as helping to treat burn victims, kidney and chemotherapy patients, people who’ve lost a lot of blood or have recently had major surgery.
It’s also used to boost the immune system of people who cannot make antibodies of their own.
“We call plasma liquid gold,” said Josh Bankers, acting chief executive at New Zealand Blood Service.
“It’s the gold we all carry with us in our blood, and for thousands of New Zealanders it can mean the difference between life and death.”
Bankers wanted more people to understand what plasma is, why it’s so important and just how easy it is to donate.
More than 2100 plasma donations were needed every week to keep up with the current demand.
“We’re falling short by about 250 donations every week,” Bankers said.
“We’ve got an extremely loyal and active plasma donor database, but not everyone donates six times a year or more, so we are now at the point where we need to increase the number of people who donate plasma.”
Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years’ experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.