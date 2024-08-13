Sincere Standtrue died at Gloriavale in 2018. A Coroner is now holding an inquest at Greymouth District Court into the 20-year-old's sudden passing.
WARNING: This story deals with suicide. Please see below for help and crisis information.
A Gloriavale mother of seven was the last to see Sincere Standtrue alive, interacting with him just 15 minutes before his sudden death.
The woman told Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame that Standtrue seemed happy and normal and that there were “no red flags” when she saw him at the paint shop where he worked just before 5pm on October 23, 2018.
By 5.25pm she heard he had been found in a critical condition.
She explained to Coroner Cunninghame how Gloriavale members viewed suicide.
“It is an issue that is of spiritual significance,” she said.
“We take a lead or guidance from scripture and the Bible says it is wrong to take a life – even your own.
“God holds life as sacred ... the [Gloriavale] leadership always told us suicide is wrong, it goes against our values and beliefs and we would be lost in eternity – effectively sending yourself to hell.
“Suicide is at odd with our teachings ... the message is reinforced by our parents, suicide is effectively a sin.”
The second phase of the inquest is scheduled to run for two weeks.
In total, more than 50 witnesses will give evidence about Standtrue’s life and death and how he found life at Gloriavale.
The Coroner will hear about:
Standtrue’s state of mind at the time he died
Whether he was bullied and or physically “disciplined”
Whether he had been subject to harmful sexual behaviour at Gloriavale and if that influenced his actions on the day he died
Whether the 20-year-old was satisfied with how his life was progressing
How well Standtrue coped with the set-up in the community
Whether there were any other factors in Standtrue’s life that might have caused him to wish to end his life.
After hearing all of the evidence, Coroner Cunninghame will consider whether the death was a suicide, with Standtrue acting deliberately to end his own life, or whether he died in different circumstances.
Situations she will have to consider include:
Did Standtrue have any developmental delay or other conditions such that he was incapable of forming intent, or unable to understand the consequences of his actions?
Did he accidentally kill himself in carrying out the activity practised by some within the community?
Was toxin exposure the cause or a cause of death given he was in the paint shop?
And if so, was the exposure to the toxin accidental or deliberate?
On the first day of the inquest she paid tribute to Standtrue and reminded those in court that he was the reason for the court process.
She urged parties to remember that all New Zealanders “are free to practice their chosen religion” and while evidence would be given about what life was like at Gloriavale and while she may make findings about Standtrue’s life there – issues of “whether aspects of life at Gloriavale fall outside the law of Aotearoa are not for this court”.
“I’m mindful that the difference in opinion about the way of life at Gloriavale has led to families including Sincere’s experiencing division, and that this may add a layer of emotional weight,” she said.
“Everyone in this court will treat each other with respect.”
After determining how and why Standtrue died the Coroner will consider whether there are any comments or recommendations she could make that will reduce the chances of future deaths in similar circumstances.
