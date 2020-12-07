Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Glittering prize: Mineral riches believed discovered on Ruapehu Plateau

5 minutes to read

Roy Giddens believes the Retaruke rocks could hold some of the richest mineral deposits of their type in the world. Photo / Paul Charman

NZ Herald
By: Paul Charman

Roy Giddens' incredible journey began with a eureka moment reminiscent of the 1960s TV show The Beverly Hillbillies.

Tararua hunter Giddens had been camping by a river in the remote North Island area of Retaruke

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.