A helicopter has been sent after reports of a jetboat crash.

Emergency services are responding to reports of a jetboat crash on the Dart River, near Glenorchy.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the crash about 2.30pm.

A St John spokesman said a helicopter from Queenstown had been sent to the scene near the Dart River, but there were no details on injuries yet.

Communication in this part of the region is difficult, he said.