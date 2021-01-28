Family relieved son's body will be returned from Australia

Titan McCall was a "beautiful soul", his mother said. Photo / Supplied

The family of a Kiwi who died in a car crash in Australia are relieved his body will be brought home after an anxious three week wait for the return to be approved.

Titan McCall, 22, was driving home from his job at a mine in Western Australia when he crashed into a tree earlier this month, his mother Fleur Robson said.

"They think that he went to sleep," she told the Herald.

But on top of dealing with the grief of McCall's death, Robson and the rest of the family have spent the past several weeks fighting to have his body returned to New Zealand following a dispute with his girlfriend.

Robson had been left shocked at the Australian laws which meant the coroner would not release the body to her, and both sides ended up engaging lawyers.

As of late this week, Robson finally received confirmation from her lawyer that an agreement had been signed allowing McCall's body to be brought home.

"We're just so relieved ... we've just been happy that we know he's going to be able to come home."

Titan McCall died in a car crash when he was leaving his job at the mines in Western Australia. Photo / Supplied

They are looking into whether they can go to the airport to welcome his body back.

He will be held at the Makahae marae in the Bay of Plenty upon his return.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said arrangements following the death of a New Zealander overseas were governed by local law and regulations in the country concerned.

"New Zealand consular officials have no authority or capacity to be involved in personal legal disputes following the death of a New Zealander overseas," they said in a statement.

Robson said dealing with the coroner in Perth had been "an absolute nightmare" and the whole ordeal had been "horrible".

Titan McCall was a "happy child", his mother said. Photo / Supplied

"It's like New Zealand people don't have any rights once they go over there to Australia. The family doesn't have any rights."

Back home, the family have been trying to plan for a tangi without knowing when or even if McCall would be coming back to them.

"It's been hard for me when I look at pictures ... He's just so young.

"He was such a beautiful soul. When he was small, when he was born, he was just such a happy child."

McCall was "very, very clever" and an amazing athlete, Robson said.

Friends and family have been fundraising on Givealittle for money to bring his body home.

It was expected to cost $15,000, and that fundraising goal has now been reached.

At the time of publishing, just over $15,600 had been raised.

The money will go towards the costs of returning his body.

More than 250 donors helped the family reach the goal in less than a week.

The Herald has contacted McCall's girlfriend's lawyer for comment.

Robson quoted the lyrics of the song Wing$ by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis which reminded her strongly of her son:

"I wanna fly, Can you take me far away? Give me a star to reach for, Tell me what it takes, And I'll go so high, I'll go so high; My feet won't touch the ground, Just stitch my wings, And pull the strings I bought these dreams, That all fall down."