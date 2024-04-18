Economists warn of a tough 12 months ahead, Judith Collins takes our space sector to Europe and a juror gets excused from Donald Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

The sister of Petunu Talitumu, who died after being driven into on a pedestrian crossing in the Glen Eden shopping village in West Auckland, has offered forgiveness to her brother’s killer.

Brayden Towler last month was found guilty of manslaughter over Talitumu’s death, but was found not guilty of murder and a charge of presenting a firearm.

At Towler’s sentencing in the High Court at Auckland today, Talitumu’s sister, Malama Higgins, spoke of the “traumatising reality” of losing her brother.

Through sobs, Higgins recounted the pain and suffering her two nieces were going through after their father’s passing, and how hard it had been for her to come to terms with him not being around to see them grow up.

Brayden Towler (right) was sentenced to three years and three months' imprisonment. Photo / Michael Craig

Towler sat with his head bowed and wearing a deflated look as Higgins spoke.

She shared how her faith had kept her going, and offered prayers of peace to the defendant’s family, who she said were experiencing their own kind of loss.

While still unable to look Towler in the eyes, she wanted him to know she forgave him, and cried as she expressed hope he could forgive her brother and his partner.

“I hold no grudge against [Towler].”

Anna Ta’Ateo and her partner Petunu Tim Talitumu, who was the victim of a hit-and-run at Glenmall in November. Photo / Supplied

Justice Pheroze Jagose said about noon on November 23, 2022, an altercation occurred between the two men after Talitumu’s partner believed Towler had cut them off.

He said the pair began to tailgate Towler, and when they pulled up alongside him Talitumu was standing on their Ford vehicle’s passenger-side running board and may have slapped Towler’s car.

While Justice Jagose said he could not be certain about the comments and gestures exchanged, he believed Towler gave as good as he got.

Soon after, Towler executed a “forceful” U-turn, crossed over to the wrong side of the road and hit Talitumu, who died at the scene.

The shattered windscreen of Brayden Towler's black Holden. Photo / NZ Police

Towler did not stop and Talitumu was carried on the bonnet for some time after the impact.

Justice Jagose gave Towler a 35 per cent sentence discount for his guilty plea, steps toward rehabilitation, the impact on his son and his remorse.

Towler was given a final sentence of three years and three months’ imprisonment, as well as a 15-month disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence once this time is served.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.



