Armed police and the serious crash unit are responding to the serious incident in a Glen Eden carpark where a man has been killed. Video / Michael Craig

Name suppression has lapsed for a man charged with murder after an alleged hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the Glenmall car park in Glen Eden.

New Windsor resident Brayden Andrew Towler, 27, stood before Justice Sally Fitzgerald in the High Court at Auckland today as his lawyer, Adam Couchman, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Towler was arrested last month and charged with murder using a car as a weapon, presenting a firearm, failing to stop and ascertain injury and threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

Brayden Andrew Towler, accused of murder using a vehicle as a weapon, appears in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Emergency responders were called to the West Auckland suburb on November 23 after reports of a disorder in the carpark off Glendale Rd. A vehicle alleged to have been driven by Towler struck a person, fleeing the scene as bystanders tried in vain to help the victim.

Resident Marc Rainbow previously told the Herald he rushed to the victim and began performing CPR after being told what had happened.

“It’s all a bit surreal,” he said, explaining that nurses from nearby Westview Medical Centre hurried over to help.

Armed police blocked off the car park in the following hours as an investigation ensued.

Family and friends of the man who died described him as a young father who grew up in West Auckland and attended schools in Kelston. He was known for his loyalty to those around him, they said.

During today’s hearing, Justice Fitzgerald set a two-week trial date for March 2024.

