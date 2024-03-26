The search for survivors continues after Baltimore bridge collapse, Auckland Airport’s new $300m transport hub and the Government set to unveil its economic plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Students at an Auckland primary school have returned to class after being placed into lockdown due to an incident near the school.

A spokesperson from Glenavon School in Blockhouse Bay said they were only in lockdown for a short time as a “precaution”. A nearby early childhood centre was also placed in lockdown.

A message posted on the school app said students and teachers were ordered to stay inside while they awaited police advice.

Parents were warned to stay away from school until further notice.

Earlier this month, two colleges were evacuated in Botany and Western Springs after threats of bombs and gun violence.

The threats came after a spate of threatening emails were sent to almost 100 schools, churches, hospitals and other public buildings over three weeks late last year.

Schools around the country were closed and evacuated due to those threats. It’s understood police are yet to identify those responsible.

At the time, police said they were confident the emails were from the same source and not targeted at any particular community or group. They did not believe there was any real threat to the organisations.

On November 23 police were confident emails received by a number of organisations were from the same source.

Cybercrime unit staff were working to identify the origin.

Police described it as a complex task to identify who sent the email.

Just before Christmas police said they would no longer be providing information on non-specific mass email threats where there was no apparent risk to public safety.

Police have been approached for comment.



