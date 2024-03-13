Botany Downs Secondary College evacuated, students warned to stay away

Botany Downs Secondary Shcool has been evacuated.

An East Auckland secondary school is being evacuated and students and parents told to stay away from school.

Botany Downs Secondary College has placed a message on its website warning parents and students they will “not be attended to” and updates will be made available soon.

Contacting the school will “cause disruption to the evacuation process” the message says.

It comes a day after another Auckland school was evacuated after a student threatened a fellow student with a bomb.

Western Springs College yesterday dismissed all students at 1.30pm.

Principal Ivan Davies said the police bomb squad and dogs swept the building.

”They found no evidence of a bomb and all is well.

“This is one of those things where we have to take all the precautions, because if you don’t you risk a lot.”

Classes at the college resumed today.

The threats come after a spate of threatening emails were sent to almost 100 schools, churches, hospitals and other public buildings over three weeks late last year.

Schools around the country were closed and evacuated due to those threats. It’s understood police are yet to identify those responsible.

At the time, police said they were confident the emails were from the same source and not targeted at any particular community or group.

They did not believe there was any real threat to the organisations.

Just before Christmas police said they would no longer be providing information on non-specific mass email threats where there was no apparent risk to public safety.

”Threatening emails have caused significant and unnecessary concern to public services over the last month.

”In some recent cases, services have been disrupted due to needless evacuations.

”Police would continue to take all reported threats seriously and release information when necessary for public safety,” said a spokesperson.

The school and police have been approached for comment.

The Ministry of Education deferred comment on the unfolding situation to police.