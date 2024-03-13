Western Springs College college is being evacuated following a threat. Photo / Alex Robertson

Western Springs College college is being evacuated following a threat. Photo / Alex Robertson

A large inner city Auckland school is being evacuated after a student threatened a fellow student with a bomb.

Western Springs College posted on social media and its website, saying it dismissed students at 1.30pm.

“Western Springs College is currently following it’s evacuation procedures,” a post on the school’s Facebook page says.

“This is as a result of threat to the school. We are liaising with Police onsite. We have been advised to release the students at 1.30pm for their safety while the Police conduct their investigation.

The school was liaising with police.

A parent of a Western Springs College student was told by his son they were told to leave early “because of a bomb threat”.

Principal Ivan Davis told the Herald a student allegedly threatened another with a bomb.

The police bomb squad and dogs swept the building, he said.

“They found no evidence of a bomb and all is well.

“This is one of those things where we have to take all the precautions, because if you don’t you risk a lot.”

School was off for the rest of the day, but kapa haka practise was still on. Ivan said the school was trying to push practise time back so students had time to return.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence inside the school grounds.

Police said the college was evacuated as a precaution “following second-hand information of a threat towards the school” around 12.50pm.

“Police have since made enquiries at the school and, at this stage, nothing untoward has been located and the reports have not been substantiated.”

Nearby Pasadena Intermediate says it is not affected by the threat.

Police have not notified the nearby Auckland Zoo about the evacuation or threat.

The Ministry of Education has been approached for comment.

The Herald has also contacted police.

The threat comes after a spate of threatening emails were sent to almost 100 schools, churches, hospitals and other public buildings over three weeks late last year.

Schools around the country were closed and evacuated due to those threats. Its understood police are yet to identify those responsible.

At the time, police said they were confident the emails were from the same source and not targeted at any particular community or group. They did not believe there was any real threat to the organisations.

On November 23 police were confident emails received by a number of organisations were from the same source.

The Cybercrime Unit staff were working to identify the origin.

Police described it as a complex task to identify who sent the email.

Just before Christmas police said they would no longer be providing information on non-specific mass email threats where there was no apparent risk to public safety.

”Threatening emails have caused significant and unnecessary concern to public services over the last month.

”In some recent cases, services have been disrupted due to needless evacuations.”

Police would continue to take all reported threats seriously and release information when necessary for public safety, said a spokesperson.

More to come