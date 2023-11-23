More than 30 schools have closed or evacuated today across Auckland after bomb threats were sent over email.
Police are confident that the emails are from the same source, and do not believe there is any actual threat to the schools.
But many schools have asked parents to pick up their children as a precaution, and at least one school evacuated classrooms.
One West Auckland parent said she received an email from her daughters’ school at 9.14am saying the school had received a bomb threat but police didn’t believe it was credible.
The school said parents could collect their children if they were concerned, but school remained open.
“It’s a bit stressful knowing what to do. While it’s unlikely to turn into anything, who really knows what the person behind the threat is capable of?
“I don’t really want to overreact and rush down and pick the girls up but I’d also hate to look back and think ‘Why didn’t I just go and get them’.”
Social media posts say three police cars with lights on were outside Waitoki School near Kaukapakapa this morning.
Parents at Huapai District School got a text message at 8.59am to say the school was closing.
“Along with many schools in the area, we have received vicious emails. We are evacuating the school.”
Children were taken to the school’s soccer fields and parents were asked to pick them up from there. The school told parents in an email they had been instructed to evacuate by police.
“We have been in ongoing communication with the police and it appears that every school in the Rodney area received the email.”
Affected schools:
- Snells Beach
- Browns Bay
- Taupaki
- Long Bay College
- Waimauku
- Wellsford
- Matakana
- Tomarata
- Riverhead
- Huapai District
- Tauhoa
- Gulf Harbour
- Helensville Primary
- Wainui
- Stanmore Bay
- Waioneke
- Sherwood
- Dairy Flat
- Whangaparāoa
- Waitoki
- Mairangi Bay
- Murrays Bay Primary
- Stella Maris Primary
- Oteha Valley
- Orewa Beach Primary
- Woodhill
- City Impact Church School
- Orewa Primary
- Orewa College
- Murrays Bay Intermediate
- Matua Ngaru
- Taupaki School
- Glamorgan Primary
- Torbay
Another parent told the Herald she suspected the emails were just for attention and not credible threats, but was glad to have her kids home.
“The kids were pretty chill ‘cause it’s Friday, they’re at that stage where they don’t want to go to school.
“It didn’t scare them.”
The parent said she was expecting the school closure because she read the reports of yesterday’s threats in the Herald,
“I feel safe because they’re doing their work and the police are involved.”
Helensville Primary and Gulf Harbour School told parents they received a bomb threat over email.
“Along with other local schools, we have just received a bomb threat,” Gulf Harbour said.
