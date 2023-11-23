Orewa College is one of many schools targeted by bomb threats today, which police believe are not credible. Photo / Google Maps.

More than 30 schools have closed or evacuated today across Auckland after bomb threats were sent over email.

Police are confident that the emails are from the same source, and do not believe there is any actual threat to the schools.

But many schools have asked parents to pick up their children as a precaution, and at least one school evacuated classrooms.

One West Auckland parent said she received an email from her daughters’ school at 9.14am saying the school had received a bomb threat but police didn’t believe it was credible.

The school said parents could collect their children if they were concerned, but school remained open.

“It’s a bit stressful knowing what to do. While it’s unlikely to turn into anything, who really knows what the person behind the threat is capable of?

“I don’t really want to overreact and rush down and pick the girls up but I’d also hate to look back and think ‘Why didn’t I just go and get them’.”

Social media posts say three police cars with lights on were outside Waitoki School near Kaukapakapa this morning.

Parents at Huapai District School got a text message at 8.59am to say the school was closing.

“Along with many schools in the area, we have received vicious emails. We are evacuating the school.”

Children were taken to the school’s soccer fields and parents were asked to pick them up from there. The school told parents in an email they had been instructed to evacuate by police.

“We have been in ongoing communication with the police and it appears that every school in the Rodney area received the email.”

Affected schools:

Snells Beach

Browns Bay

Taupaki

Long Bay College

Waimauku

Wellsford

Matakana

Tomarata

Riverhead

Huapai District

Tauhoa

Gulf Harbour

Helensville Primary

Wainui

Stanmore Bay

Waioneke

Sherwood

Dairy Flat

Whangaparāoa

Waitoki

Mairangi Bay

Murrays Bay Primary

Stella Maris Primary

Oteha Valley

Orewa Beach Primary

Woodhill

City Impact Church School

Orewa Primary

Orewa College

Murrays Bay Intermediate

Matua Ngaru

Taupaki School

Glamorgan Primary

Torbay

Another parent told the Herald she suspected the emails were just for attention and not credible threats, but was glad to have her kids home.

“The kids were pretty chill ‘cause it’s Friday, they’re at that stage where they don’t want to go to school.

“It didn’t scare them.”

The parent said she was expecting the school closure because she read the reports of yesterday’s threats in the Herald,

“I feel safe because they’re doing their work and the police are involved.”

Helensville Primary and Gulf Harbour School told parents they received a bomb threat over email.

“Along with other local schools, we have just received a bomb threat,” Gulf Harbour said.

More to come