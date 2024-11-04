The accused man was remanded in custody. There was no application made for bail.

Police did not oppose an application for interim name suppression.

The hearing was over in a matter of minutes. The accused man did not speak while he stood in the dock listening to his lawyer, who was beamed into the court via audio-visual link.

The public gallery was empty during the short hearing, with only two security officers posted at the door. No plea was entered.

Neighbour heard arguing before screams for help

A neighbour heard a man and a woman arguing 30 minutes before he heard screams for help from the property at the centre of a homicide investigation.

A nearby neighbour to the Brandon Rd property said he heard a man and a woman shouting and screaming, went outside to investigate and found another neighbour had already called the police.

“‘Help me, help me’ a man was shouting … and a woman was screaming.”

Police on Brandon Rd in Glen Eden after a woman was stabbed to death. Photo / Michael Craig

He went outside and heard ambulance staff talking a man through first aid over the phone.

”He was yelling ‘help me, I don’t know what to do’.

”The [person on the phone] said to hold a towel or t-shirt to the woman’s neck.”

When the police arrived the neighbour was told to go back into his house.

He said he often heard music from the home, but never any yelling or fighting.

Waitemata CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said police were called to a family harm incident at a house on Brandon Rd at 11.08pm.

Libby said the woman was rushed to hospital with multiple critical stab wounds but died a short time later.

Libby said a scene examination at the property is ongoing and cordons remain in place.

“An increased police presence will remain in the area while inquiries are carried out, however, we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and we are providing them with support at this tragic time.”

A neighbour told the Herald she believed a new family had only moved in a short time ago to the property at the centre of the investigation.

She said there had been parties but could not hear one at the property last night.

Another neighbour walking his two young children to school said Brandon Rd is usually a very quiet street.

“You don’t hear anything after 6pm, 7pm.”

Armed police are stationed outside an address on Brandon Rd in Glen Eden following a serious incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

An NZME photographer at the scene said earlier a portion of Brandon Rd between Glenorchy St and Glucina Pl was closed, with armed police standing guard.

Police were also guarding the address of interest.

Libby said police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything or been in the area at the time.

They are asking people to contact police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or call 105, referencing file number 241104/8083.

Police at the scene of a serious incident on Brandon Rd in Glen Eden. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

