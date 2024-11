At its height, four fire appliances battled the "well involved" blaze which sent plumes of smoke across the city. Video / Phil Glen

Plumes of smoke can be seen billowing across Auckland as fire crews battle a house fire in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) received “multiple calls” to a house fire on Glengarry Rd at 12.09pm.

Crews from Glen Eden, Henderson, Te Atatū and Auckland City attended according to the Fenz website.

A Fenz spokesperson said upon arrival the house was “well involved” in fire and was upgraded to a second alarm.