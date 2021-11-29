Glen Eden hit and run: Injured police officer in 'good spirits'

The police officer was injured after allegedly being hit by a vehicle in West Auckland on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The police officer run over in West Auckland on Sunday night is in "good spirits" and recovering from surgery.

The officer remains in a stable condition at Auckland Hospital after having surgery yesterday, a police spokesperson said.

Police are following positive lines of inquiry as they continue to investigate what happened and who was involved in the hit and run.

The officer was laying road spikes on the corner of Fruitvale and Great North Roads in Glen Eden to attempt to stop a fleeing car which had was believed to have just burgled a building when the vehicle struck the officer.

There occupants in the car then ran off after the car crashed less than 1km from where it was spiked.

Police said yesterday did not know exactly how many people were in the car and are still looking to track them down.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said yesterday that ensuring the officer was supported throughout his recovery is their priority.

"Police will also be ensuring welfare is available for the officer's colleague who provided immediate first aid. This incident would have been incredibly traumatic for both of them and it's just unacceptable that we are even in this position today.

"This type of behaviour is deeply concerning and just shows the danger and risk that our officers face every day. They have families that they leave every day to come to work and they deserve to go home safely at the end of the day."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster yesterday described the actions of the driver who did not stop after running over the officer as cowardly.

The officer is one of four police officers to be injured in West Auckland in the past two days. Three AOS members are also in hospital after being shot at by a man at a Glen Eden property yesterday morning.