Alicia Hoskin and her “Power Plait” New Zealand teammates are a race away from emulating the feat of two of Gisborne’s greatest sportsmen.
It was 40 years ago on Lake Casitas in Los Angeles that Gisborne’s Alan Thompson and Grant Bramwell combined with Ian Ferguson and Paul MacDonald to win the K4 men’s 1000m gold medal at the LA Olympics.
Close to midnight tonight, Gisborne paddler Hoskin, Dame Lisa Carrington, of Ngati Porou descent, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan will contest the Paris Olympics K4 women’s final - albeit over 500m - at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
They got there with clinical ease, winning their heat on Tuesday night (NZ time) to bypass a semifinal and advance directly to the final.
The crew led from the start to win in a time of 1 minute 32.4 seconds – half a second ahead of Spain and a smidgen faster than the German crew who won heat 2.