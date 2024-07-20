The acting classes will be taught by McPhail’s daughter, Beth Fourie, a certified teacher who has taken over the running of the programme.

She oversees all classes with an additional instructor.

McPhail is her second instructor in the primary and intermediate classes while Myers is looking after the secondary class this term.

During the two terms, the students work towards the production of a fully staged play.

This year the primary kids will perform Christmas Peter Pan, the intermediate kids will produce Aladdin, and the secondary students will produce Hamlet and Zombies.

Performances are scheduled for the end of December.

Esme Raggett and Maika Metz in Hapharzardly Ever After, the rangatahi production that was part of Evolution Theatre's Rising Stars drama programme.

Each class begins with an activity or game designed to build a particular strength.

“It could be using our bodies, conveying an emotion, strengthening our voice, engaging creativity, using imagination, or more,” Myers says.

“Then the kids get to work staging the play, learning their lines and getting ready to perform.”

There is more to learning drama than just being on stage, Myers says.

“Kids who study drama learn time management, co-operation and teamwork, responsibility, self-confidence, focus, creativity, empathy and problem-solving — the very qualities sought after by every employer.”

Rising Stars is one of the most affordable performing arts programmes for kids in the country, thanks to a three-year grant from Trust Tairāwhiti. The cost for both terms is $220 a student.

“Our research shows this is less than half the cost of similar programmes in Aotearoa. This is key to our kaupapa of inclusivity,” says Myers.

“The point of this programme is to let everyone feel included and awesome.”

Classes start on July 23. Register and learn more about the programme at www.evolutiontheatre.org.nz/rising-stars



