Midweek netball tonight at the YMCA features action between Horouta Koura and Old Girls Whangara 2. Old Girls player Calley-June Clarke looks to move the ball on against YMP (1), and her team will need to do that well tonight. Photo / Paul Rickard

Midweek netball tonight at the YMCA features action between Horouta Koura and Old Girls Whangara 2. Old Girls player Calley-June Clarke looks to move the ball on against YMP (1), and her team will need to do that well tonight. Photo / Paul Rickard

A close encounter of the netball kind is on the cards when Old Girls Whāngārā and Horouta Koura meet in Premier Grade games at the YMCA tonight.

The 6pm game in the Pak’nSave competition pits East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā and TR Builds Horouta Koura, and it should be a goodie.

Horouta Koura have recorded two wins from three games in this second round (and first points round proper), whereas OG Whāngārā have suffered two losses since being promoted to Premier Grade.

However, both teams have had close, competitive clashes with Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A where the scoreline seesawed.

The sides have several experienced players who know how the opposition play and if both are on their game, bitten fingernails could be the result.

Turanga FM YMP (1) take on defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls (1) in the 7.30pm game.

It was a convincing win for YMP when these two teams last played each other in April. They have been playing great netball through all parts of the court and go into tonight having won both their games this round.

Whāngārā's season so far has been a little up and down and they have a one-win one-loss record for the round.

They will need to bring their A-game to have a chance of beating the team they defeated in double extra-time in last year’s grand final.