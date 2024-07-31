Most of these changes would not meet health and safety standards, so promoting this as a safe street is ridiculous.

Stop with this madness.

Most of us, except for some TAT members and GDC employees, want Grey St reinstated to its former glory. A beautiful, wide road with lots of vision and enough footpath to cater for bikes and scooters.

This project has been a total waste of money. Just like every other city that has had these ‘streets for people’ projects rammed through.

Next year is a local election year. Change cannot and will not happen unless the present establishment are voted out.

They have already made it clear they are committed to seeing this project through, even when their community opposes the changes and even when it is dangerous.

My son and I were driving home through town on Monday night and he counted over 50 streetlights out or in rave mode. I also couldn’t believe how many potholes there are in the city. Also, the stormwater grates in town are covered with rubbish which is blocking the drains. Don’t get me started with the amount of rubbish on the roadsides.

WTH is happening to our city? There will be another demonstration on Wednesday from 12-12.30pm at the Grey St/Childers Rd roundabout. Would be nice to see some of our councillors come down and talk to their constituents, but I won’t hold my breath.

Jen Brown





Privatisation costs us all

It’s interesting that Dr Shane Reti has partial ownership and shares in private medical practices and facilities. These are declared individually or in blind trusts. https://wheretheystand.nz/people/shane-reti/interests

No media seems to be bringing this up, even though his interests are far greater than the few shares owned by former minister Michael Wood.

Usually if the National and Act parties defund public services, and pretend that there are 14 levels of management when there aren’t, and budget shortfalls when it’s government choice, it leads to privatisation.

Last time in government, food services (not in Gisborne thankfully), breast screening and various other auxiliary functions were privatised around New Zealand. That’s much more expensive than being funded directly. Private providers charge more as they redirect profit for their shareholders.

In the United States people are bankrupted or die as they can’t afford healthcare, with the United Kingdom getting to that stage.

Previous National governments have been working their way through public assets and every time they’re in government, we lose more ownership.

Last time it was power generators and retailers, state houses (all 1140 in Tauranga) and part of Air NZ. Since then our prices for services and rents have increased.

Luxon even said last week that he’s not averse to Kiwibank being sold. We have Kiwibank because we were getting ripped off by the Australian banks, thanks to Jim Anderton who was in a coalition with the Labour Party.

Responsibility for water has been kept with councils, many of whom will struggle to cover the costs. Rates will go up by huge amounts (20% in Wellington) but if the councils can’t cover the costs, we could lose ownership.

Why on earth were we persuaded to dislike Three Waters through prejudice, eh? I’m more worried about real privatisation.

There’s also talk of toll roads being built under arrangement with private owners.

The only ones who will benefit from privatised services will be those who will expect profits and financial returns.

If services are provided by governments and councils, there is no need for profits. It’s as simple as that.

Please, we can’t let these carpetbaggers take more of our assets and service roles.

Mary-Ann de Kort





Hoping for good turnout

Re: Seniors invited to help shape climate future, July 29 story.

Thanks Nona Aston, Terry Loomis and Ron Elder for organising this important get-together meeting to help senior citizens and the disabled strengthen our resiliency.

It is so true that through years of experience, older folk accumulate amazing knowledge. We need to pass it on and share our views on aspects of vulnerability to a variety of likely climate change threats.

I applaud Terry Loomis’ suggestion of a buddy network formed by senior citizens to check on people during extreme weather events; it is an excellent idea.

My wife and I hope to make it, however we will spread the news hoping for a good turnout on this most important topic. No doubt in this case it’s the more the merrier.

Bob Hughes (climate change activist)








