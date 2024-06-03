A truck and a bus are driven through the new Grey St layout in central Gisborne. Photo / Paul Rickard

OPINION

Grey St debacle – will common sense prevail?

So, the great and good want us to “give it a go” re the Grey St road changes. Well, I have given it a go several times and am totally unimpressed. I was even less impressed on learning that the initial cost of $350K ballooned out to $900K - but no prob, it’s only tax/ratepayers’ money after all.

As for the one-to-two-year trial, which is it? The cynic in me suggests that if there is still strong opposition after one year, it will become a two-year trial to wear the opposition down.

Installing concrete structures is hardly temporary and if/when it is decided the changes have not worked and Grey St is to go back to how it was, who pays for the restoration?

Given that the changes have choked the major road linking the CBD to the city beaches, was any consideration given to the emergency services?

With the chicanes/raised crossings, speed down Grey St will be reduced. With no right turn possible into Kahutia St, access to it will have to be via Roebuck Rd. Both of these will increase response times.

One would like to think that common sense will prevail but where zealots are concerned, that is a forlorn hope.

Michael Arnaboldi





Variation, or mistake?

Re: ‘Give it a go’ - plea on Grey St project, May 31 story.

So, was the $350k project the one consulted on? If so, what is the variation to that plan from the one costed out at $900k ? If it was the same plan, you can’t tell me that the $550k variation is inflation. Someone got something wrong big time. So off this project, is the council ultimately the PCBU and will they be held to account if, God forbid, there is a serious accident or death as a result of the changes?

Karl Scragg





Impressive talent

I was delighted to attend the Pick ‘n Mix concert last Sunday, performed by the local Choral Society at St Andrew’s Church. A variety of American and British folk songs were part of the mix, along with a rousing introductory welcome song in te reo, Nau mai, Haere mai, arranged by Tommy Taurima from Nuhaka (1926-2019).

The excellent acoustics showcased whimsical solos performed by several society members, and the postlude comprised a moving collection of songs including A Prayer for Ukraine by John Rutter. One of my standout favourites was I’ve Been in the Storm so Long with mezzo-soprano Esther Hudson, written by Joe Ligon, 1973. It was truly magnificent.

How privileged are we in this small town to have ongoing world-class concerts practised and performed by a dedicated team of such talented people.

Kathy Lidgard





Referendum required

Re: Mayor’s words of support need action, May 31 letter.

With respect Bronnie, you are misleading the readers by claiming a mandate based on the council’s selective consultation regarding the introduction of a Māori ward to this district. Nobody, including yourself or the mayor, can claim those figures show majority support for such a divisive, undemocratic addition to council’s modus operandi until the issue has been put to the voters at large. However, if and when a referendum takes place that does establish such a mandate to proceed, I will be the first to accept that members of the public have given the proposal their support and wish them well - but not before! Can’t be fairer than that.

Clive Bibby





For and by the people

It would seem our mayor and others need to understand the meaning of “democracy”. The mayor has recently issued three similar statements about the council’s position on Māori wards - each time claiming the council followed a “democratic procedure”.

The accepted meaning of democracy is government “for the people, by the people” . . . and that means ALL of the people, not just “some” or “a few” of the people. The procedure followed was NOT democratic because it did not involve a vote of ALL of the people.

The district’s citizens should be disturbed as more and more decisions are being taken by the council without full and meaningful consultation. The latest examples - apart from Grey St - are the speed limit changes and grand slow-traffic plan. Not only did no one ask for this - it is not even remotely a priority item in the face of all this district faces.

As for unnecessary expenditure and the continuous hike in rates - despite repeated calls over the years, the council has never fronted up to research what people can afford and sustain.

If all of this is what residents want, then there is no point in complaining after the council’s actions have made the district unliveable.

Roger Handford





Totally irresponsible

Thank you to those who have made commonsense responses to the changes being made to Grey St. I am gutted that the council and Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust now tell us this project will no longer cost us rate/tax-payers’ $350,000, but instead will cost $900,000.

Wasting Kiwis’ hard-earned money when times are tough is madness and totally irresponsible! Those responsible for the insanity occurring in Grey St need to put a halt to this project immediately! Our community is under enough financial stress without you adding to it!

Barbara Callender





Not a ‘hippy zone’

Re: ‘Give it a go’ - plea on Grey St project, May 31 story.

I drove it today out of interest and struggled to determine the purpose, other than business for road painters.

This is a main thoroughfare to/from the CBD - SH35 and Waikanae Beach - completely the wrong place for a “hippy zone”.

And $900k for a 200m stretch of road smacks of the complete disregard for other people’s money from the previous Government.

As a cyclist, I have to navigate the dangers and perils of kilometres of roadway before reaching “the 200m safe zone”. What a patronising load of nonsense.

Iain Boyle





Learning hindered

Re: Digital dilemma: Weighing reward and risk to our kids, June 1 column.

Excellent information. Thank you very much Julie.

This summed it up well for me: “. . . digital devices have the potential to enhance learning, but there are few situations where this happens currently and many in which learning may be hindered”.

Simin Williams