The dialogue between this kuia and these three young men continued positively. From this I found out that a programme running for 16- to 18-year-old men is quite successful in realigning these men into better futures. They are learning the basics of life, going into work dressed tidily, and are realising there is a world out there that is totally different to what they are used to. The nannies who are part of this programme have found something worthwhile to do.

So why aren’t we looking at more of this, rather than the hardened boot camps that have been tried and failed many years ago?

Way back in the 1980s, a programme like this was run in Napier. Having caused damage in the past, these young men do grow up to respect other people. Many of these young men from early programmes are leaders in their communities today.

In the 1960s in Taumarunui, there was a police-run boys’ gymnastics club for kids who were roaming the streets. It was very successful.

I ask why are we going down the road of boot camps, because young men have told me that when they get together, they are more hardened.

We could provide more support for initiatives like Spirit of Adventure, Outwood Bound and the Duke of Edinburgh Awards – all of which I know have been successful for young people at risk. These programmes not only help the people themselves, but they also help the community to realise they can be a part of bringing young people up in a better society.

Communities can look at sponsorships for the above, and building relationships with the participants and the sponsors.

Pauline E. Tangiora





Storm surge effect

Let’s not be too quick to point the finger of blame for the Wairoa flooding on the state of the river mouth.

What if the primary cause of the flooding was a storm surge? Low pressure, onshore gales and huge waves create storm surges.

It is even possible that the river mouth bar minimised some of the storm surge effect.

With global warming, storm surges are becoming more intense and more frequent. Storm surges are much like tidal waves. Nothing can stop the flooding caused by a storm surge.

John Caldwell, Auckland





Backlash no surprise

Grey St is a symptom of what is not working in our council. It is no surprise there is a backlash against the mayor and others.

Spending nearly a million dollars on a trial, to destroy the functioning of Grey St, is madness.

This is not unlike the million-dollar toilet that initially leaked at the wharf.

We should not and cannot have Gisborne District Council continue to waste our hard-earned money, putting us in more debt and raising our rates more than 30% over the next three years. This financial burden is staggering!

Barbara Callender





Inspiration to others

Re: At 49, DJ Sowerby finds his calling in early education, July 3 story.

Kia ora DJ! An inspiration for the rest of us. Hope you enjoy the new line of work. The next generation will be better for it.

Jack Marshall





Not a council issue

Re: Ceasefire call in petition to Gisborne council, July 2 story.

This is not an issue on which the council should speak on behalf of residents.

Councils should stick to purely local matters and issues which directly concern their districts.

It is not for this council to fly a Palestinian flag or any other flag which makes a political or social statement.

Roger Handford





Iconic? Champs-Elysees, yes

Re: Grey St now a place to be avoided, July 3 letter.

Iconic? The Champs-Elysees in Paris, yes. Grey Street not so much.

Dave Henderson





Hold your breath

Re: Carbon capture and storage hopes are pipe dreams, July 3 letter.

“I mean zero carbon: no greenhouse gas emissions. Zilch. Nothing.”

Everybody hold their breath in 3 . . . 2 . . . 1

Richard Whitley




















