The missing fishing boat with three men onboard had headed to Māhia Peninsula (off Portland Island,pictured) to fish for bluefin on Monday. It was not heard from since and yesterday a bulk carrier spotted two men in the water off the peninsula and a rescue mission was launched.

Urgent steps were taken yesterday afternoon to rescue two men seen floating alive in the sea off Māhia Peninsula.

They were believed to be from a Gisborne recreational fishing boat reported missing on Monday afternoon.

The Rescue Coordination Centre reported about 2.30pm yesterday that “two people have been identified alive in the water off Gisborne”.

It was confirmed yesterday there were three local men on board the seven-metre fishing boat.

They had gone to fish at a spot known as The Southern Dog Leg, 6-7 nautical miles (12km) off Māhia Peninsula (off Portland Island) on Monday morning to fish for bluefin tuna.

“A bulk carrier, the African Tiger, spotted two people in the water off the Māhia Peninsula,” the RCCNZ release said mid-afternoon.

“Visual contact of the men was lost, but urgent actions were taken to relocate them.”

Those efforts included the dispatch of the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter to the scene, along with other sea-going craft.

The Gisborne Herald understands the helicopter dropped a life raft to the two men, who were seen to be in life rings.

RCCNZ’s operations manager Michael Clulow said: “We are working as quickly as possible to relocate and rescue the people in the water. They have been in the water for a long time now and will be cold and tired.”

Weather conditions in the area were described as “atrocious”, making it extremely difficult for responders on the water and in the air.

The Herald understands a Coastguard boat from Napier was dispatched to pick the men up.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those caught up in this rapidly evolving situation and are taking all practical steps to save lives,” Clulow said.

The response was supported by the Defence Force, Napier Harbour Tugs, NZ Coastguard and rescue helicopter providers.

When the Herald went to print last night the third man had not been seen. The name of the men’s boat and the identities of the three men have not yet been made public.

Eastland Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman Patrick Wilock knows two of the missing men and said they were experienced and resourceful.

They were aged about 30-40, he said.

“They are experienced, they are resilient, and you know, when I heard it was them, I was in shock. But you know, they’re very tough.

“They’re the sort of guys who would be thinking quickly on their feet.

“Let’s say they’ve been in there over 12 hours now. They’ll be exhausted. But if they’ve got flotation devices, then it’s just a matter of time to locate them and get them.

“It’ll be dynamite for a helicopter trying to winch in the weather out there, though. It’s going to be tough for rescuers.

“All of us are just thinking of the families and just hoping for the best - hoping that a miracle will happen.

“It is a bit of a worry that they’re only reporting that they’ve seen two when there are three of them out there,” he said.

Flight Radar track of an Air Force Poseidon P-8A plane that searched for fishermen missing off the coast of Gisborne. Two of the three were spotted Tuesday afternoon in the ocean off Māhia Peninsula.

Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club president Roger Faber told the New Zealand Herald that “everyone is rapt” to have found two of the missing boaties alive, and emergency services were still hopeful of finding the third.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed the two men found can be rescued, and that the third man can be found and rescued, too.”

Faber earlier told RNZ the three fishermen who were on the missing boat were “very experienced” and regularly out on the water.

A major search was launched yesterday for the missing vessel after it failed to return to Gisborne as planned.

It was understood the crew planned to head towards Māhia to catch fish.

Initially, it was believed there were two people onboard the vessel. However, it was subsequently confirmed three people were on board.

The last known communication of the missing boat was with another vessel before 10am on Monday when it was about 20km offshore.

Faber raised the alarm when the boat failed to return to shore.

Three boats had headed out together Monday morning, with Faber on board one of them.

Two boats - his included - decided to “pull the pin” about 11am in deteriorating weather conditions, and tried to get in touch with the now missing boat to let them know, but did not hear back.

Faber’s last communication with the missing boat was about 9.30am on Monday, when they told him of their plans to head towards Mahia.

“We’re hoping that they’ve been pushed ashore down that way somewhere, and are sitting on shore where there’s no communications, and they’re found down there,” he said.

The whānau of the three men were down by the boat ramp in Gisborne’s inner harbour, Faber said.

“They’re all coming back to the fishing club for a coffee, and it’s really just a matter of sitting with fingers crossed, hoping for some good news.”

Coastguard Gisborne, the Gisborne Rescue Helicopter, and several vessels supported the initial search on Monday evening.

Overnight, a NZDF P8 Poseidon undertook a radar search off Poverty Bay, Northern Hawke’s Bay, and the Māhia Peninsula.

On Tuesday morning, a helicopter was searching between Gisborne and the Māhia Peninsula.















