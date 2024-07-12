Forestry companies involved in Gisborne District Council’s application for enforcement orders to resolve debris and sediment issues in Kanuka Forest will be able to file their proposed amended version of the orders to the Environment Court on Monday.
China Forestry Group (CFG, the owner of Kanuka Forest near Gisborne) and Wood Marketing Services Ltd (WMS, the forestry manager) have until the close of business on Monday to file their submission, while the council has until Friday next week to file its response.
Environment Court Judge Melinda Dickey said the various parties were close to each other’s positions.
The four-day case covered what had been an emotionally charged matter for parties and the region, said Dickey.
Vincent Udy, formerly the environmental planning manager for WMS, accepted the forestry industry had “lost its social licence”.