Miere Christensen-White shows long, elegant lines as she performs in the waltz tap category. Christensen-White is the first dancer to receive three National Young Performer (NAP) nominations for tap, ballet and in the troupe hip-hop.

The 2024 Braemar Dancing Club competitions over King’s Birthday weekend were a huge success with a large number of entries and plenty of dancers coming from out of town.

In her first year as president of the club, Rosie Whitely said the weekend had been awesome with an influx of new trophies and the inclusion of encouragement awards.

“It was very encouraging to see the numbers up again. We had 90 competitors and over 600 entries. Of those, 26 entries were from out of town, which included groups from dance studios,” Ms Whitely said.

This was also the first year one dancer had been awarded the National Young Performer nomination in three categories.

Miere Christensen-White was nominated in the tap and ballet categories, and was also part of the Dance Fit Studios group nominated in the troupe section.

The dancers will head to the PACANZ National Young Performer Awards in Palmerston North over Labour Weekend.

Whitely acknowledged the time and effort put in by the volunteer committee team, who made the event happen and thanked former president Shona Martin for her many years of guidance and commitment.

Ashleigh Strawn's waltz tap routine blended rhythm and grace.

Zebrina Cowley embodies the character of Ariel the Little Mermaid in her Musical Theatre performance.

Arielle Duytshoff defies gravity in her dance to The Greatest Star in the Musical Theatre category.

Evie Starck's personality shines through in the Musical Theatre performance to Little People.

Ivy Jean Burton performs a Musical Theatre number to Don't Rain on My Parade.

The hip-hop troupe from Gisborne's Dance Fit Studios will head to the PACANZ national competitions in Palmerston North in October.