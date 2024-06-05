The 2024 Braemar Dancing Club competitions over King’s Birthday weekend were a huge success with a large number of entries and plenty of dancers coming from out of town.
In her first year as president of the club, Rosie Whitely said the weekend had been awesome with an influx of new trophies and the inclusion of encouragement awards.
“It was very encouraging to see the numbers up again. We had 90 competitors and over 600 entries. Of those, 26 entries were from out of town, which included groups from dance studios,” Ms Whitely said.
This was also the first year one dancer had been awarded the National Young Performer nomination in three categories.
Miere Christensen-White was nominated in the tap and ballet categories, and was also part of the Dance Fit Studios group nominated in the troupe section.
The dancers will head to the PACANZ National Young Performer Awards in Palmerston North over Labour Weekend.
Whitely acknowledged the time and effort put in by the volunteer committee team, who made the event happen and thanked former president Shona Martin for her many years of guidance and commitment.