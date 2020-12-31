Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Gisborne best place to escape Auckland's rising house prices

5 minutes to read

Could one of New Zealand's sunniest locales offer families the best chance to escape Auckland? Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy
By: , Ben Leahy

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Buying an Auckland home can feel more than ever like an impossible dream for many families now the city's median sales price has soared above $1 million for the first time.

It's caused disgruntled buyers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.