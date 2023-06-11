A 12-year-old girl was left covered in blood after being brutally beaten outside McDonald's Glenfield on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A 12-year-old girl was left covered in blood after being brutally beaten outside McDonald's Glenfield on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Warning: Contains distressing content

An Auckland couple are furious and terrified after their 12-year-old daughter was beaten by two girls outside a North Shore McDonald’s on Saturday.

The young girl was enjoying a meal with her classmates at Glenfield McDonald’s and laughing together when two girls at another table “mistakenly” believed they were being laughed at.

“One of the girls proceeded to approach the table, demanding an apology from my sister, assuming they had been mocking her, despite their genuine intentions of having fun,” the victim’s sister Rein Crystal told the Herald.

Crystal says her sister would never want to upset anyone and is not the type to engage in fights or “rebellious behaviour”.

The 12-year-old girl was left covered in blood after being assaulted outside McDonald's Glenfield. Photo / Supplied

When the young girl left McDonald’s with her friends after their meal, they noticed they were being followed by the two girls, who demanded an apology.

“They kicked her in the leg and pinned her to the ground before repeatedly kicking her in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.

“Even after my sister apologised, the girl proceeded to physically attack her because she had no means of defending herself,” Crystal said.

After the assault, the young girl called her mother in tears, saying “Mama”.

“I instantly sensed something was wrong, my hands were shaking and I felt so nervous in my stomach,” her mother said.

The Filipino family only moved to New Zealand in August last year and Crystal says her parents have not stopped crying and shaking since the assault.

“Incidents like this never occurred to us even back in the Philippines. She had simply wanted to enjoy a meal with her friends, but this terrible incident unfolded,” Crystal said.

After her parents arrived and saw her blood everywhere, the young girl was rushed to the White Cross Hospital for treatment.

The girl's blood was splattered on the ground after the incident. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to a report of a “serious assault” around 1.30pm on Saturday on Kaipatiki Rd, but couldn’t provide the Herald with any more information.

“We hope to identify the person responsible for harming my daughter, regardless of their age. While they may not face legal consequences, we wish to apprehend them, engage in a conversation with them and their parents, and ensure that such acts of abuse and assault do not happen to others in the future,” Crystal said.



