A 12-year-old reported missing from West Harbour, West Auckland, was found safe overnight. Image / Google

A 12-year-old girl reported missing from a West Auckland suburb yesterday has been found safe.

Authorities issued an appeal late last night, calling for anyone who had seen the youngster to get in touch immediately.

"The 12-year-old has been missing from Marina View Drive, in West Harbour, since 8pm," police said.

The youngster was described as having short hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, grey pants and white school uniform socks.

A police spokesman confirmed just before 8am that the child was found.