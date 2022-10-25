Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Girl, 12, reported missing in West Auckland found safe

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A 12-year-old reported missing from West Harbour, West Auckland, was found safe overnight. Image / Google

A 12-year-old reported missing from West Harbour, West Auckland, was found safe overnight. Image / Google

A 12-year-old girl reported missing from a West Auckland suburb yesterday has been found safe.

Authorities issued an appeal late last night, calling for anyone who had seen the youngster to get in touch immediately.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

"The 12-year-old has been missing from Marina View Drive, in West Harbour, since 8pm," police said.

The youngster was described as having short hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, grey pants and white school uniform socks.

A police spokesman confirmed just before 8am that the child was found.

Latest from New Zealand