Former Police Minister Ginny Andersen asked Mark Mitchell if he kept a tally of how many people he killed while working as a security contractor. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour Party MP Ginny Andersen has issued an on-air apology to Police Minister Mark Mitchell about comments she made last week that he was “paid to kill people” in his past career as a security contractor in Iraq.

Andersen told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking it was personally unacceptable to attack Mitchell and she intends to apologise to him when they are back together on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show on Wednesday.

The former Police Minister also apologised to the show’s listeners and anyone who took offence at what she said.

“I would also like to apologise to you,” she said to Hosking.

Labour Party police spokesperson Ginny Andersen has apologised to Police Minister Mark Mitchell about her comments claiming he was "paid to kill people". Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

“I took the tone down, and I’m sorry for that.”

The former Hutt South MP suggested last week on Hosking’s show that, in his previous career as a security contractor in Iraq, Mitchell was being “being paid to kill people” and asked if he kept a “tally of how many you shot”.

Mitchell called the comments “outrageous” and said she should apologise.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Andersen’s comments “went too far” and told reporters in Parliament his fellow Labour MP’s remarks were out of order.

“I think Ginny went too far with her comments, I don’t agree with all of her comments either. And she’s apologised for them,” Hipkins said.

He said Mitchell can be “very provocative in these debates” on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show but Andersen “went far too far in responding to those”.

Mitchell has previously defended the work he did in volatile countries after political opponents described him as a mercenary.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell previously worked as a security contractor in Iraq before entering parliament. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

He had worked as a security contractor in Iraq in 2004 straight after the invasion of Iraq by US-led forces, first working for a British contractor providing security to the Coalition Provisional Authority and training Iraqi security forces before setting up a company specialising in logistics. He spent about eight years in the Middle East, including doing hostage negotiation work and logistics.

Mitchell has said his work included tasks commissioned by the United Nations such as freeing up supplies at ports controlled by criminal gangs so they could reach communities. He said he was proud of his efforts delivering aid in countries like Pakistan, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

In 2017, Mitchell told the Herald the label of mercenary frustrated him.

“I wouldn’t change anything I’ve done. I’m ... quietly proud, I’m not someone who shouts it from the rooftops — I’m a Kiwi after all. But I’m proud of the difference we made in people’s lives in terms of their security and ability to get on with their lives.”

He pointed to work he had done such as opening mass graves with scientists from The Hague gathering evidence for the war crimes trial of Saddam Hussein.

“When you’re opening mass graves and you’re finding the remains of babies clinging to mums, it’s a pretty clear reminder of the atrocities which were taking place. That was a very, very tough job for everyone involved. Instead of questioning why we were there, all it does is provide more resolve in terms of knowing there had to be changes made.”