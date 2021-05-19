Giant skateboard to roll into Hawke's Bay to promote Olympics

The 12-metre long, 800kg giant skateboard is due to roll into Hawke's Bay this weekend. Photo / NZME

A 12m-long, 800kg skateboard is due to roll into town in the next few days.

In celebration of skateboarding's inclusion at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a supersize skateboard is travelling the length and breadth of New Zealand as part of the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow and is due to visit 40 locations in 41 days.

The skateboard will be at Napier's Bay Skate on Marine Pde from 9am to noon on Saturday, after travelling through some of Hastings' main streets on Friday.

The 12m-long skateboard is set to land a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest fully operational skateboard in the world.

New Zealand athletes with the giant skateboard, named 'Eke Tahi', meaning 'Ride as One'. Photo / Supplied

After a public vote, the board was named Eke Tahi, meaning Ride as One.

Olympic gold medallist Barbara Kendall led a panel of Olympians to decide the winning name, alongside shot putter Maddison-Lee Wesche, canoe slalom athlete Finn Butcher and president of Skateboarding New Zealand Chris Curran.

With close to 1000 entered names, Eke Tahi, nominated by Karyn Fisher of Auckland, was selected ahead of runners-up Oly, Ralph, in honour of Kiwi skating legend Lee Ralph, Blake's Board and Skatey McSkateFace.

Kendall said the name suggestions showed Kiwis' thoughtful and creative side.

"The Great Olympic Skate is all about having fun while backing our athletes – and being typically innovative as we Kiwis tend to be," she said.

"Eke Tahi is such a beautiful name with a wonderful message for our athletes. We can't wait to see Kiwis coming out to meet Eke Tahi, making this record-breaking skateboard a moment in our country's history before the games have even begun."

Fisher, who hopes her daughter Kirsten Fisher-Marsters will secure a spot in Tokyo to represent the Cook Islands in swimming, said she was inspired to nominate Eke Tahi after seeing the challenges faced by athletes in a year of disruptions.

"Athletes are athletes because they don't give up. For me, Eke Tahi is a symbol of us all coming together as one."

Kiwi weightlifter David Liti with the supersize skateboard. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith said with no international spectators allowed at the Tokyo games, it's more important than ever for our Olympians to feel support on their home turf.

"During the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow, Kiwis will have the opportunity to meet the skateboard and have some fun by getting involved in some of the new sports on show."

Following the nationwide tour, the skateboard will be a centrepiece at the New Zealand Team HQ Fane Zone, where Kiwis can gather to watch live Olympic events.

Kiwi skaters Bowman Hansen and Matt Markland also hope to represent New Zealand in the event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.