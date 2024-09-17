Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

‘Ghost Team’: Police allege former US marine trained Comanchero gang members in military tactics

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
A member of the Comancheros wearing a camouflaged 'ghillie suit' while on training exercises with a former United States marine in November 2023. Photo / Supplied

A member of the Comancheros wearing a camouflaged 'ghillie suit' while on training exercises with a former United States marine in November 2023. Photo / Supplied

A former US Marine travelled to New Zealand to train members of the Comancheros motorcycle gang in combat drills and military tactics, the Herald can reveal.

The soldier had combat experience from tours

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand