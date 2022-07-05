Geothermal activity erupts on Lake Rd.

Geothermal activity has erupted on a busy Rotorua thoroughfare, spewing steam, mud and water and cracking the road.

The activity is coming up in the garden in the median strip on Lake Rd near the geothermally active Kuirau Park.

Mud and water are covering the road.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said a fumarole, a steam-driven event, appeared in a traffic island on Lake Rd this morning, which also created a crack in the road.

Geothermal activity has sprung up on Lake Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

The council is currently determining the cause, but it is likely to be linked to high groundwater levels which is weather driven, it said in a statement.

Motorists are asked to avoid driving through Lake Rd. Traffic management is in place and one lane is closed while the area is being assessed.

Traffic flows through the affected area on Lake Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

The council's geothermal inspector Peter Brownbridge said the area was not a known hot spot for fumaroles and the council had not had any previous reports of hot springs here.

The cause of the fumarole is unknown at this stage, he said.

He said the fumarole was not particularly large and it popped up amongst plantings in the middle of a traffic island, however, there was a fair bit of water and mud on the road on the side going into town which has been closed off.

He said it was unknown if a crack across both lanes on the other side of the road was related to the fumarole.

Shot of the geothermal activity taken from Pukeroa Hill. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We're not detecting any heat or movement from the crack so that side of the road remains open for now."

Brownbridge said some geothermal bores in the area have been shut down to see if has an effect on what's happening at the site, in which case it could be bore-related.

"We have well drillers here now looking to quench one of the bores to see if that affects the flow of water coming out of the fumarole," Brownbridge said.

Geothermal activity has sprung up on Lake Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sucker trucks have been called in to remove the mud that is coming out of the fumarole and on to the road to prevent it from getting into the nearby stream.

A cesspit drain in the area has been blocked off, also to prevent mud from getting into the stream.

A woman watching the action this morning said she arrived just as the work crews did.

"It had exploded and mud came out. It's cracked the road."

She had not seen anything happen like it in the area before.

Geothermal activity has sprung up on Lake Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua woman Liz Coppard happened to be driving past the area and spotted what she described as a bore hole that had opened up.

She said it was about 1m tall and bubbling up from the garden in the median strip of Lake Rd.

"It's right in between two power poles so not sure if that will cause any electrical issues."

She said there were about eight Infracore workers in the area with high-visibility vests on but traffic was still flowing on Lake Rd.

