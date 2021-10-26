Geothermal activity closes another Rotorua road

Geothermal activity has closed Hatupatu Drive behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome.

Geothermal activity has closed Hatupatu Drive behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome.

Another Rotorua road has been closed due to geothermal activity in the area.

Rotorua Lakes Council said part of Hatupatu Drive behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome was closed due to the activity.

It is related to a nearby bore which was causing steam and water to come up through the road. The closure applies to Hatupatu Drive, between Oruawhata Drive and Queens Drive.

Geothermal activity has closed Hatupatu Drive behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome. Photo / Andrew Warner

The council said staff and contractors continued to monitor and assess the situation.

This comes three weeks after geothermal activity closed Kuirau St after mud, water and steam forced through the road when a bore casing failed.

More to come.