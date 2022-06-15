A building gutted by fire at The Historic Village this morning. Video / Emma Houpt

A building gutted by fire at The Historic Village this morning. Video / Emma Houpt

Tauranga's rainbow community is "devastated" after a support hub building at the Historic Village was destroyed by a suspicious fire overnight.

The building is shared by Gender Dynamix, an organisation that serves the needs of the gender-diverse community, and Rainbow Youth who use it as their drop-in centre.

A Givealittle has been started in response to the fire. As of midday it had raised more than $7000.

In a statement, Tauranga City Council said no one was in the building at the time or had been injured in the fire that began about 12.30am.

"Fire crews were quickly at the scene and prevented the fire from spreading to any other buildings at the village. Police have been on-site overnight and will carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire now it's light," the council said.

"The affected building is on the outskirts of the village away from other buildings. The area has been cordoned off from the rest of the village, which will be open for business as usual today."

The building is shared by Gender Dynamix and Rainbow Youth. Photo / Emma Houpt

A police spokeswoman said police were called about 12.45am to a premises on 17th Ave following a report of a fire.

"It's being treated as suspicious. Police have conducted a scene examination this morning and inquiries are ongoing."

Gender Dynamix board chairwoman Maddie Stubbins was "devastated" following the fire but said the organisation's operations would continue "business as usual".

She was thankful the organisation had a second building - also shared with Rainbow Youth - inside the village that was unaffected.

"We are devastated this has occurred and will do everything we can to support our community and overcome the challenges that lay ahead," she said.

The organisation helps transgender, gender diverse and non-binary people by offering counselling, peer-driven group therapy support, whānau support and community education.

"I am meeting with the team later this afternoon and we see it as being business as usual for the majority of our organisation."

No one was injured in the building fire. Photo / Emma Houpt

She was now awaiting the police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigation outcome.

"Gender Dynamix will be arranging a response to this that will help gender diverse and the rainbow community heal from this devastation."

Rainbow Youth executive director Pooja Subramanian said there was a "lot of devastation" among the staff, volunteers and wider community.

"Rainbow Youth has been present in Tauranga for a really long time and something like this has never happened. The rangatahi down in Tauranga are feeling extremely devastated.

"I think any time things like this happen it really does feel like it's a heartbreak the entire community feels," she said.

The building is shared by Gender Dynamix and Rainbow Youth. Photo / Emma Houpt

"I think it's also a time where we need to do what we are really good at doing - which is come together with our chosen whānau."

The Tauranga building was a drop-in centre for young people holding social groups, community events and providing one-on-one support.

Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart said it was "absolutely appalling" LGBTQIA+ and gender diverse youth had lost a safe community space.

"It was a wonderful space for trans kids and rainbow youth. The spaces that are available for those kids to congregate with like minds are limited as it is - let alone their space to be destroyed by a fire."

Lockhart was this week the subject of an email sent to his employer and colleagues making a number of defamatory accusations.

"I have very much been aware that Tauranga is a conservative town - increasingly less so. But I have never experienced the vitriol and spitting venom that I have experienced this week.

"This is unprecedented in Tauranga," he said.

A firefighter dampens down the destroyed building this morning. Photo / Emma Houpt

He put a call to the police to "seriously examine" the hate speech environment in Tauranga.

"It has expanded to violence. It's not Tauranga - it's not why I moved here, it's not why people love Tauranga. Tauranga is not burning down somebody's building because you don't like who they are."

"There is a short-term of reaction of fear. The fear attached to knowing somebody burnt down the building you considered a bastion of safety - that can only add to an incredible level of fear.

Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart. Photo / NZME

"Hopefully longer term this actually is a good thing. It will bring people together - the silent majority in Tauranga who are very much allies of civil rights - and are standing up already to say look this just isn't good enough."

Rainbow Youth board member and End Conversion Therapy co-founder and leader Shaneel Lal said it was "really upsetting" to see Rainbow Youth's drop-in centre in Tauranga burnt down.

"Young queer people are five times more likely to commit suicide than non-queer youth. Rainbow Youth has been crucial to providing support services to queer people, especially young queer people and it's shameful that someone has destroyed that for us."

Lal said this comes after a homophobic attack of Gloria of Greymouth, which demonstrates that "queer people are still not safe in Aoteaora".

"It's crucial that people get behind Rainbow Youth, Gender Dynamix and other queer organisations to show their support and solidarity."

Tauranga City Council venues and events manager Nelita Byrne said this morning's fire happened in Building 40 on Taniwha St.

She said it was "too early" to comment on the possible cause of the fire and it was focusing on supporting Historic Village tenants.

"The Historic Village is a special place for many in our community. The Village is open to the public today, however we are asking people to please keep clear of the scene."