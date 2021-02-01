Gangster's paradise: Mongrel Mob descends on Queenstown while police probe Christchurch assault

The Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC - a motorcycle chapter offshoot of New Zealand's biggest gang - descended on Christchurch for a national hui over the weekend. Photo / George Heard

Mongrel Mob gang members have descended on tourist hotspot Queenstown, while police in Christchurch probe a vicious one-punch assault allegedly by a gang member outside a busy bar.

The Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC – a motorcycle chapter offshoot of New Zealand's biggest gang – held a national hui in Christchurch over the weekend.

More than 100 riders and associates roared in the Garden City from around the country for the meet.

The gang members roared through the quiet North Canterbury town of Amberley on Friday. Photo / George Heard

It came after a flare-up in gang violence in the city since New Year, with a suspected gang-related homicide and double shooting in Kaiapoi which left Fairmont Joseph Wiringi, son of Joseph Wiringi, the local Mongrel Mob president with gunshot wounds.

Mongrel Mob members were spotted around Christchurch over the weekend, with the Herald understanding that the hui was held at Halswell Quarry.

Gang members were also seen at Riverside Market in the central city, and at several inner city bars.

While many Mongrel Mob members have returned home and left the South Island, others have continued their southern tour to Queenstown.

Members of the Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC are on a road trip around the South Island. Photo / James Allan

Mob members were seen going around the sights yesterday and were believed to be staying for a few days before returning home.

Police also say that a Mongrel Mob member was also involved a nasty, unprovoked attack on Oxford Terrace – a busy night spot alongside the Avon River – around 1am on Sunday morning.

Mongrel Mob gang members have been spotted in Queenstown this week. Photo / James Allan

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said a man punched another man, causing the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

"The victim became unconscious and was transported to hospital where he remains," Reeves said.

"The offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time and is described as Māori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandanna wrapped around his wrist."

Many people were in the area at the time, Reeves said, and police believe some may have videos or photographs of the assault and/or the offender.

"Anyone who has information about the assault is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776 or anonymously on 0800 Crimestoppers."

Police today said inquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests at this stage.