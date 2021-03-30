Gang tributes for Napier stabbing victim Peter Lui

Peter Lui was fatally attacked in Napier on Monday. Photo File

A gang member fatally stabbed in the Napier suburb of Pandora is being remembered by the gang's international community.

Peter Lui, understood to have been a longtime member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, was attacked by two people at about 1.20pm near the club's gang pad on Mersey Street, police earlier said.

He later died in hospital.

Online tributes for Mr Lui from the gang's international affiliates have appeared on social media, including Outlaws MC Essex, who posted: "Ride free in the forever chapter brother".

Police are expected to give an investigation update later on Wednesday.

Scene examinations on the street were completed and cordons lifted on Tuesday afternoon, but staff at businesses in the "tight-knit" industrial hub said they're in disbelief.

One woman said the broad daylight attack was "a bit close to home" for many along the busy street in the industrial suburb.

The woman described Mersey St as a "tight-knit street" and said many were still in a state of shock.

One man said it was a busy industrial area, with people just doing their jobs.

Another said it was disconcerting that the "horrific attack" had happened during the day and felt like gang activity was out of control.

The lower half of Mersey St remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning, with an armed guard posted while scene examinations continued.

Other Hawke's Bay police were not armed on Tuesday as the attack was believed to be an "isolated incident".

Senior sergeant Sally Patrick earlier said there will be an increased presence while a homicide investigation is undertaken.